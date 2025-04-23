Operation Soteria

About 10am on Saturday, 12 April 2025, police were called to Leifermann Street, Condobolin, following reports a man had discharged a firearm into the air from inside a vehicle.

Following inquiries, about 3.30pm on Saturday, 12 April 2025, police attended an address on Kookaburra Street, Parkes, where they arrested a 20-year-old man.

He was taken to Parkes Police Station, where he was charged with five counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (personal), two counts of possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, fire firearm in or near public place, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Sunday, 13 April 2025.

Ten people were charged during a three-day blitz under Operation Soteria, which was established to target youth crime in the western and northern regional areas of the state.

From Thursday, 10 April 2025 and Saturday, 12 April 2025, officers attached to Central West Police District, as well as Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Youth Command, Aviation Command and Western Region Operational Support Group, were deployed to the state’s Central West region for the three-day operation.

