Operation Amarok – BRODIE ATKINSON
Operation Amarok is a Statewide operation aimed at targeting domestic violence offenders and arresting persons wanted by virtue of outstanding arrest warrants for domestic and family violence offences.
Brodie Atkinson, 29, is wanted by virtue of a warrant for a domestic violence related offence. Brodie’s whereabouts is currently unknown however Police believe he may in the Condobolin/Griffith areas. Brodie is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 185cms to 190 centimetres tall, about 95 kilograms with a medium build and black hair. Police strongly encourage him to present to his nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this person to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.
**Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.
