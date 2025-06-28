Open Netball Team compete

Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Open Netball team recently competed in the Central Schools Netball Competition held in Dubbo.

They won all of their games easily to secure a place in the State Championships held later in the year. Game scores as follows:

37 -3 against Peak Hill

31-1 against Mendooran

31-5 against Gulargambone

30-19 against Dunnedoo

48-8 against Coolah and

43-8 against Molong

A really successful and day for the Open netball team.

“A shout out also to their coach, and the parents who where in attendance transporting and supporting the students. Well done everyone!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.