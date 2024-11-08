On the greens
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls
Wednesday 30th October Max Johnson and Don Jackson won the chooks defeating Lisa Rosberg and Nick Moody. In the other game Michael Coe and Mark Marshall defeated Ian Kelk and Cary L’Estrange.
In the Club Triples, Darren Seton, Bill Logan and Craig Jones had a solid win over Daryl Nairn, Trevor Thorpe and Al Barnes thirty-three to eighteen. Grant Davis, Brayden Davis and Michael Coe defeated Max Johnson, Dave Carter Jnr and Ray Burnes twenty-five to seventeen, team Kaos was ahead until the twelfth end then things went downhill. Andrew Brasnett, Pete Brasnett and Michael Leal had a convincing win over Steve Brasnett, Ian Kelk and Brian Tickle twenty-seven to three, and in a game that could have gone either way right to the end, Michael Waller, Lloyd Merritt and Nick Moody defeated Steve Taylor, Frank Golya and Don Jackson twenty-three to eighteen.
The Spring Business House Bowls got underway on Thursday 31st October, sixteen teams played, Spot 4 were the winners, Brayden Davis Personal Training 1 were the lucky draw winners and Googar Grinds were the lucky losers. Thanks to the Bridge club for sponsoring the night and Condo Quality Meats for the meat trays. On the green, Blue Shop beat Wombats, Fireys beat Sloshies, Happy Daze beat Logans Bobcats, Deevsey beat Holy Moses, Lachlan Agencies 2 beat RSL Club, Taxis beat Lachlan Agencies 1, Concrete Yard Gurus beat BDPT 2, Spot 4 beat Bridge Club, and BDPT 1 beat Googar Grinds.
Contributed.
