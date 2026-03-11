On the greens

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

In Round Five of the 2026 Mid-West Open Gender Pennants the Fives had a bye and the Sevens played against Parkes Bowling and Sports at Condo. Condo won the day sixty nine shots to fifty six and took nine points. Trent Bendall, Michael Leal, Steve Taylor and Rachael Bendall were defeated by Scott Allen’s team twenty six to eighteen, Michael Coe, Al Barnes, Al Stuckey and Lisa Rosberg defeated Brian Hampton’s team twenty four to eleven and Daryl Nairn, Cathy Thompson, Brian Tickle and Ian Kelk defeated Graham Dixon’s team twenty seven to nineteen.

Round three of the Business House Bowls saw Lachlan Agencies take the win for the night, Blue Shop were the Lucky Winners and Logans were the Lucky Losers, thanks to the Fire Brigade for sponsoring the night.

On Wednesday Laurie Thompson and Lisa Rosberg defeated Max Johnson and Mark Marshall, and Michael Coe, Ray Burnes and Don Jackson defeated Ian Kelk, Al Stuckey and Cary L’Estrange, both games scored ten/seven on ends but Flickey, Rabes and birthday boy Don scored better and so won the day.

On Sunday, Trent Wighton, Cary L’Estrange, Mark Marshall, Pete Brasnett, Michael Collins and Bill Cunningham had a roll up.

Wednesday afternoon bowls, 2pm start names in by 1:30, $10 to enter and the chance to win a chook, and, with the onset of the warmer weather, On Sunday morning the Meat Run is run with the winners taking home a $30 voucher from Condo Quality Meats, names in by 9:30 for a 10am start, $15 to enter. All are welcome.

Contributed.