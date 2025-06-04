Old Flour Mill in focus
The Condobolin Historical Society’s slide show in the front window of Betta Electrical has created a lot of interest in the community. This building, was the Condobolin Flour Mill, located on the eastern end of town towards Chinaman’s bridge. Many country towns had flour mills, but most located along railway lines for transport purposes. This one was not. Image Credit: Condobolin Historical Society via the Condobolin Notice Board Facebook Group.
