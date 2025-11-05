Oktoberfest fun and frivolity
The Condobolin Oktoberfest was held at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 25 October. Locals and visitors sang and danced the night away in the Flag lined German Beer Hall. They
showcased their best Lederhosen and Dirndl, while having a great time. The bar featured authentic German beer, as well as many Australian beers, wines, spirits, and ciders. Rock Cover Band
Ballz ‘n’ All and the Breumeisters entertained the crowd. Many raised and refilled their custom stein numerous times at the event. Organisers were thrilled with the attendance and were more than
happy with the outcome. Prost! (That’s ‘Cheers!’ in German).
Latest News
