Ohana Care opens new support centre in Lake Cargelligo

By Melissa Blewitt

Lake Cargelligo residents and families have access to a new range of disability, youth and family support services following the opening of Ohana Care Australia’s new premises in Foster Street.

The organisation, which operates across rural and regional NSW and Tasmania, has opened its new centre at 7 Foster Street, including a purpose-designed Sensory Studio aimed at supporting children and individuals with sensory exploration, emotional regulation, developmental skills and play.

Founded by Managing Director Jemma Walters, Ohana Care Australia provides individualised support for people with disability, children, young people and families, with services available to both NDIS participants and privately funded clients.

The new premises will provide a base for NDIS disability supports, allied health therapy assistance, early childhood and youth development programs, and private care and family support services.

The Sensory Studio has been designed as a dedicated space where participants can engage in activities that support development, independence and wellbeing.

Ohana Care also provides assistance with daily living, community participation and capacity-building, as well as helping families implement therapy programs developed by qualified allied health professionals between visiting or locum appointments.

While the new centre is based in Lake Cargelligo, the organisation’s services extend across the surrounding region.

Ohana currently delivers NDIS disability supports and private care in Lake Cargelligo, Euabalong, Ungarie, West Wyalong, Hillston and Condobolin.

Ms Walters said improving access to consistent support in rural and remote communities had been a key motivation behind establishing the organisation.

Families in regional areas can face barriers when seeking specialist services, including lengthy travel, waiting periods and limited local options.

Ohana aims to help address those challenges by providing support closer to home, with an approach based on the belief that a person’s location should not determine the quality of care and developmental opportunities available to them.

The organisation is also creating employment opportunities for regional residents and investing in the professional development of its growing team.

Ms Walters said establishing and managing Ohana while balancing university studies had been a journey requiring determination, learning and a strong commitment to improving access to services for rural families.

The opening of the Lake Cargelligo premises marks a new milestone for the organisation and provides a local base for its expanding services across the region.

Images: Ohana Care Australia Founder and Managing Director Jemma Walters has opened the organisation’s new premises at 7 Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo, including a purpose-designed Sensory Studio. Image Credit: Ohana Care Australia.