Thorpey’s in the Paddock officially opened its doors on Monday, 19 February. The café is located inside the Lachlan Shire Visitor Information Centre you can enjoy breakfast or lunch while overlooking the iconic Utes in the Paddock. The Café will be open seven days a week from 9am until 2pm.

ABOVE: Logan and Melissa Thorpe. Image Credit: Visit Lachlan Shire Facebook Page.

