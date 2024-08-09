Official opening of Lucy Dawson Exhibition
The official exhibition opening of Lucy Dawson’s ‘Drawn to the Land’ at the Condobolin Community Centre was held on Wednesday, 10 July.
Lucy presented about 50 works in charcoal, pen and acrylics based on the trees and waterways around Condobolin and the Blue Mountains.
A great crowd turned up to the Exhibition opening, which was on show until Saturday 13 July.
Lucy is the daughter of Helen Dawson. Lucy grew up in Condobolin and attended local schools. Karen Tooth was her art teacher at Condobolin High.
She is now living in Katoomba. She is a qualified architect, but now has a boutique in Katooma. All the drawings are of the Condobolin area with creeks, trees and river.
