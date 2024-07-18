Off for a great experience

Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Levi, Rowen and Jaden will spend three days in Sydney ripping up the turf at the PCYC Nations of Origin 7s. “We are super proud of you boys – show em’ what the Condo boys are made of,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.