O’Connors celebrates excellence at RedStart Apprentice of the Year Awards

Advertorial.

Tuesday 3 February marked an important milestone for O’Connors as we proudly hosted the inaugural RedStart Apprentice of the Year Awards – an initiative designed to recognise the dedication, growth, and achievements of apprentices across the business.

Held in Deniliquin as part of the 2026 RedStart Orientation Week, the evening brought together apprentices, their families, managers, and senior leaders to celebrate those who consistently demonstrate the values of hard work, initiative, and continuous improvement. The awards were developed by Mitch Barry, Apprenticeship Program Coordinator, and supported by the Senior Leadership Team, representing a significant step forward in recognising the outstanding contributions of our emerging talent.

Recognising Apprentices Who Go Above and Beyond

Nominees were identified through quarterly apprentice reports submitted by service managers.

These reports, assessed against criteria set by a selection panel, provided valuable insight into each apprentice’s performance, development, and attitude.

From this process, three finalists from both the 1st and 2nd year groups were selected and invited to participate in interviews on the night.

Wisdom from Our Finalists

A highlight of the evening was hearing finalists share their advice with the incoming 2026 apprentice cohort. Despite representing different branches, teams, and stages of training, their messages were remarkably aligned – reflecting the strong culture fostered through the RedStart program:

•Take every opportunity that comes your way

•Be the one percenter – small actions set you apart

•Use your initiative

•Always look for ways to improve

•Remember that customer satisfaction is one of the greatest rewards you can achieve

Their advice showcased a shared sense of pride, accountability, and commitment to continuous improvement, qualities that sit at the heart of RedStart.

A Keynote That Left a Lasting Impression

The event also featured keynote speaker Glenn Manton, whose engaging presentation captivated the audience. Through a blend of storytelling and practical insight, Glenn shared powerful messages around resilience, curiosity, and embracing your craft, leaving a lasting impression on apprentices and guests alike.

Congratulations to Our 2026 RedStart Apprentice of the Year Winners:

1st Year Apprentices

•1st Place: Riley Hall – Condobolin

•2nd Place: Daniel Thomson – Ballarat

•3rd Place: Felix Smith – Mildura

2nd Year Apprentices

•1st Place: Tayte Wardle – Warracknabeal

•2nd Place: Patterson Eeles – Echuca

•3rd Place: Jack Priest – Condobolin

Each of these apprentices has demonstrated exceptional commitment, enthusiasm, and growth throughout the year. Their achievements highlight the high standards of the RedStart program and the strong future of O’Connors’ workforce.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Recognition Across All Year Levels

In 2027, the awards will expand to include 3rd and 4th year apprentices, ensuring recognition across the full apprenticeship journey. This evolution reflects the depth of skill, leadership, and maturity developed throughout the RedStart program, as well as O’Connors’ ongoing commitment to helping apprentices learn, grow, and thrive.

To learn more about the O’Connors RedStart Apprenticeship Program, contact Mitch Barry on 0448 598 000 or visit oconnorscareers.com.au/apprenticeship-program/.