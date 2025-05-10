Number sequences

Can you guess the number sequence? Condobolin Public School Class 3/4H had a great chat about how there are many ways to show their understanding in maths in Term One. “Mrs Hosie set a challenge to see if students could draw a picture of a number sequence,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 07/05/2025

