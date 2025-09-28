NSW SES urges you to create a plan this storm season

Advertorial.

With the 2025–26 storm season now officially underway, the NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) is urging communities across the state to take proactive steps to prepare for severe weather.

Following a year where we’ve already seen record-breaking flooding, a cyclone and damaging winds wreak havoc across the state, the NSW SES is reinforcing the importance of early planning and community readiness.

NSW typically experiences increased storm activity between the beginning of September and the end of April, with risks including heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

Last Storm Season, the NSW SES responded to more than 29,000 storm-related incidents across the state.

You are encouraged to know your risk, know the warnings and make a plan before the first storm strikes. Having a plan will help you prepare, respond and recover better from storms.

Create your emergency plan now using the NSW SES Emergency Planning Tool available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au