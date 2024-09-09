Not Fast, Just Furious win Tri Sports title

Not Fast, Just Furious (NFJF) have been crowned the Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877 2024 Tri Sports Champions.

NFJF took on Tri-Sports legends Blood, Sweat and Beers (BSB), who were looking for their fourth trophy in a row, in the Grand Final, which was played on Wednesday, 14 August.

Teams played each other is three sports – netball, soccer and volleyball.

It was an extremely close contest, with the two teams tied after the first two rounds of sports. The title decider came down to the last set in volleyball.

Player of the Grand Final was awarded to Ryan Goodsell (NFJF). Best in Finals was won by Heidi Ritchie. There was a three-way tie for Best and Fairest this season, with Heidi Ritchie, Noah Nash and Darren Powell taking out the honours.

“Netball! A quick start to NFJF jumping out to a 5-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, from there they didn’t let that lead up! With the tallness again of Steve Maier and Ryan Goodsell causing trouble for both the attackers and defenders of BSB. Half time and NFJF held an 8 shot lead. Second half and BSB shifted into gear and slowly started to break down that halftime lead with some smooth centre court work from Johnny Manvell, Heidi Ritchie and Zillah Bell. But that wouldn’t be enough with NFJF taking the win 22-15,” a post on the Willow Bend Sports Centre Facebook Page read.

“Soccer! Well, what a game! Back and forth for the first half with not many opportunities given by either team! The lone goal coming from the left foot of Ryan Edwards with minutes to go before the half time break. From there BSB Goalkeeper Ryan Smith stayed strong with multiple shots fired his way but none being successful, sealing the win for BSB!

“Volleyball! The tie breaker and deciding sport. With BSB defeating NFJF only a fortnight ago would it be the same or would NFJF be up for redemption?! With some long rallies and great shots from both teams it was a tussle with NFJF taking the first set 15-9, they kept that momentum up in the second set and jumped out to a quick lead, a fight back from BSB was on but unfortunately not enough with NFJF taking the second set and the match 15-8 to claim Champions of the 2024 Mixed Indoor Tri-Sports Competition.

“Congratulations to both teams on a great season and making it this far! It was certainly one of the best competitions we have held to date and can’t wait for next season to come around!

“Big thanks to Mel Rees and Susan Doyle for umpiring games throughout the season and in the finals!” the post concluded.