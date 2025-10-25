Nominations are now open for Australia Day Awards

By Melissa Blewit

The 2026 Australia Day Awards nominations are now open.

It is time to nominate deserving and inspiring local community members for Lachlan Shire Council’s 2026 Australia Day Awards.

Please think about those people you know who deserve recognition for their contribution to the community and nominate them for an award. Nominations must be received by 4.30pm on Friday, 14 November 2025.

Nominations are being sought in the following categories:

•Citizen of the Year

•Young Citizen of the Year

•Australia Day Award (Community Service)

•Sportsperson of the Year

•Event of the Year

•Environmental Citizen of the Year

Nominating is easy, simply tell us who you’re nominating, what they’ve achieved, and why you believe they should be recognised.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from Council’s website (www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au) or collected from the following locations: Lachlan Shire Council Office – 58-64 Molong Street Condobolin; Lachlan shire council Office – 35A Foster Street Lake Cargelligo; Burcher Hotel; Tullibigeal Co-op; Tottenham Post Office; and Fergie’s Fifield Hotel.

The 2026 Australia Day Awards will be presented at the official Australia Day Ceremony on Monday, 26 January 2026 in Lake Cargelligo.

For more information, please contact Council’s Executive Assistant, Cherise Small, on 02 6895 1900.

ABOVE: 2025 Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year Janelle Ireland, Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, Eli O’Brian Yates (Local Young Citizen of the Year), Kathy Parnaby (Lachlan Shire Community Service – Australia Day Award), Meredith Ervin (Lachlan Shire Community Service – Australia Day Award), Brad Hart (Sportsperson of the Year Award) and Doug Turriff (representing the ‘Unveiling of the Tullibigeal Ladies Fire Truck Committee, which won Event of the Year). Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.