Nineteen lucky winners drawn

By Melissa Blewitt

The second of the minor draws of the Business Condobolin Shop Condo for Christmas promotion was held on Friday, 28 November.

Nineteen lucky winners were drawn out.

Week Two winners included Marg Weale ($25 Voucher – The Royal Laundry); Phoebe Lewis ($25 Voucher – The Royal Laundry); Marie Ritchie ($25 Voucher – The Royal Laundry); Samantha Saddler ($25 Voucher – The Royal Laundry); Alena Saddler ($25 Voucher – The Royal Laundry); Seraphine Rijo ($25 Life Club Points); Rhonda Williamson ($25 WLT Card donated by Don Lark Motorcycles); Emma Patton ($25 Voucher – Leanne’s Hairdressing); Kim King ($25 Voucher – Stem the Florist); Tania Jones ($25 Voucher – Condobolin Post Office); Mel Blewitt ($30 Voucher – The Hall); Debbie Larkin ($30 Voucher – Gallery 104); P Harding ($40 Voucher – Condo Quality Meats); Richard Coe ($50 Voucher – Railway Hotel); Logan Crammond ($50 Voucher – Condobolin Newsagency); Blake Haydon ($50 Voucher – Railway Hotel); Kim Watson ($50 Voucher – Condobolin Betta Home Living); Emma-Rae Baxter ($50 Voucher – Affordable Furniture); and Sonia Wainwright ($100 Voucher – Chamen’s Supa IGA).

The Major Draw will take place at the Rotary Christmas Carnival on Sunday, 14 December, where the community will have the chance to win up to $2,500 in the Mega Draws.

The prize money will be distributed on WLT (Why Leave Town) cash cards for local shopping. You MUST BE present on the night to receive the prize.

The community is asked to remember, that the name of the person on the entry passport must be in attendance to win the prize. NO OTHER PERSON CAN CLAIM THE PRIZE, except for the named person on the entry form. For example, “Smith Family”, “Jane” or single initial such as “A Smith” will be considered an invalid entry. Please also ensure that the ticket is fully completed, with 10 stamps, or this will also be considered an invalid entry.

The purpose of this event is to keep shopper dollars local and reward the community for supporting local businesses. Shopping Tickets will be available at participating businesses now.

A stamp will be given (sometimes you may have to ask for one) for each $10 spent and when the passport is completed which equals $100 spent, place in boxes at Chamen’s Supa IGA, Condobolin Post Office, Condobolin Newsagency, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy and Foodworks.

The Shop Condo for Christmas major sponsors are Business Condobolin (formally Condobolin Chamber of Commerce), Rotary Condobolin, BurMac Financial Solutions, Carlton Dry, Chamen’s Supa IGA, EJS Business Services, WJ Dietrich Accountants, Felton Industries, Forbes Livestock Agency, Kingston Mining, Hahn, Macquariedale Organic Wines, Lachlan Shire Council, Progress Printing, the Royal Laundry, the Royal Hotel and Maspro.