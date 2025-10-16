Nine head to league trials
Nine Condobolin Junior Rugby League players trialled for the Far West Academy of Sport Rugby league squads on Sunday, 12 October. The Under 15 and Under 17 rugby league trials were held at the Warren Sporting Complex. The 2026 program is an opportunity for players to develop skills and passion for the game. The Far West Academy of Sport is committed to giving young athletes the platform they deserve to excel and showcase their talents. ABOVE: Peter Elias, Preston Jackson, Alby Denyer, Rashard Kirby and Keaton Sloane (back); together with (front) Memphis Jones, Xavier Pawsey, Oscar Charters and Wyatt Denyer. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
Latest News
WANTED ON WARRANT – JOSHUA REID
Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man wanted [...]
50 years strong at Kurralea’s annual sale
Selling more than 300 rams to a flurry of new [...]
Bridge update
Bridge Sorry about no notes last week, but I was [...]
Nine head to league trials
Nine Condobolin Junior Rugby League players trialled for the Far [...]
Naomi shares faith journeys
Author and Christian communicator Naomi Reed was the special guest [...]
Berryman Oval Tennis Court upgrades underway
Media Release Exciting news for Trundle! Work is underway on [...]