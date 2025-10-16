Nine head to league trials

Nine Condobolin Junior Rugby League players trialled for the Far West Academy of Sport Rugby league squads on Sunday, 12 October. The Under 15 and Under 17 rugby league trials were held at the Warren Sporting Complex. The 2026 program is an opportunity for players to develop skills and passion for the game. The Far West Academy of Sport is committed to giving young athletes the platform they deserve to excel and showcase their talents. ABOVE: Peter Elias, Preston Jackson, Alby Denyer, Rashard Kirby and Keaton Sloane (back); together with (front) Memphis Jones, Xavier Pawsey, Oscar Charters and Wyatt Denyer. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.