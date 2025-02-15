Next steps for upgrades

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin is one step closer to gaining new water and sewage treatment plants.

The NSW Government has committed to injecting $1.2 million into the project to fund the concept design.

The work will push the projects up to tender-ready phase, mapping out what the new infrastructure will look like and how work will be carried out.

At nearly 90 years old, the current water treatment plant relies on archaic technology to service nearly 2,600 people and is long overdue for an upgrade.

“Receiving this funding from the NSW Government gives us confidence that we can move forward with our plans to deliver modern, new infrastructure that will support Condobolin over the coming decades,” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM said.

“You just can’t underestimate the importance of top-rate water and sewage services. With a drying climate we can also take comfort in knowing there’s support to explore how we can safeguard our water supply when other options dry up.

“I look forward to working closely with the NSW Government as our plans progress.”

Building new, modern infrastructure will enable the plant to filter raw water more effectively and to a higher standard while meeting the demands of a growing population.

It will also treat water from Condobolin’s new $20 million bore network. Funded by the NSW Government, the project is due for completion by the end of 2025.

This supply will be used when flows in the river are low, helping to further safeguard the community from the impacts of drought.

Meanwhile, replacing the 77-year-old sewage treatment plant with a facility fit for the 21st century will transform wastewater services and provide greater environmental protections.

The concept design stage of the project is being delivered through the NSW Safe and Secure Water Program, with Lachlan Shire Council contributing $400,000.

“We know access to top quality water and sewage services is a key driver for economic and population growth for regional towns, which is why we have joined forces with Lachlan Shire Council to complete the design stage for this new infrastructure,” NSW DCCEEW Executive Director Infrastructure Development, Lisa Hingerty explained.

“Condobolin’s current plants are not up to scratch due to their age and condition, and the reality is treatment technologies have come a long way since they were first built so this project will help future proof services for residents and businesses.

“It comes on top of the $20 million we have put on the table for the new bore scheme that will help shore-up water security and boost drought resilience which is great news for locals.”

The program is supporting over $1 billion worth of projects across the state, with more than 260 in various stages of delivery.