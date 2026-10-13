New transfer station opens at Burcher

By Melissa Blewitt

Burcher residents now have access to a new local transfer station for disposing of general household waste, following the completion of a Lachlan Shire Council project.

The new Burcher Transfer Station also provides an option for residents on surrounding rural properties to dispose of general household waste, alongside the existing household waste collection service within the township.

The facility was funded with support from the NSW Environment Protection Authority’s Landfill Consolidation and Environmental Improvements Grants Program.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM said the new facility would provide an important service for the Burcher community.

“The new transfer station provides Burcher residents with a practical and sustainable way to manage their household waste, while maintaining access to an essential service,” he explained.

“The new transfer station provides Burcher residents with a practical and sustainable way to manage their household waste, while maintaining access to an essential service.

“Council appreciates the community’s patience while these works have been completed and is pleased to see the new facility now available for residents to use, providing a more sustainable approach to local waste management.”

The facility is intended to provide a longer-term local waste management option while improving waste infrastructure in the district.

Residents are reminded that asbestos, bulky waste, liquid waste, tyres, mattresses, motor oil and grease, white goods and other restricted or prohibited materials cannot be accepted. These items must be taken to an approved waste management facility.

Residents unsure about how to dispose of a particular item can contact Lachlan Shire Council for advice on (02) 6895 1900.