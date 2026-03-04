New teachers for CHS

Condobolin High School has welcomed three new teachers to its educator team. Mitch McAllister (Science and Chemistry), Stephen Dunford (Industrial Technology – Metal) and Emily Bowen (Ag and Science trained) are all looking forward to getting to know students and becoming part of the local community. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Mitch McAllister

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Mr McAllister will be teaching Science and Chemistry. He became a teacher to help people. He believes teaching is a way to guide, support and make a positive impact on students’ lives, contributing to their growth and development. Originally from Quandialla, Mr McAllister is most excited about joining Condobolin High School to see the smiling faces of students every day. He says, “there is something special about being part of a community where everyone is eager to learn to grow.” When he is not in the classroom, Mr McAllister will be working on his farm, either fencing or crutching. In his youth, Mr McAllister studied Physics and Ancient History as part of the Lachlan Access Program.

Stephen Dunford

Mr Dunford was born in Tapanui, New Zealand and grew up in Dunedin. He will be teaching Industrial Technology – Metal at Condobolin High School. He worked in a variety of roles (window cleaning, computers, modifying 4WD’s, building and nightclubs) before realizing teaching was what he wanted to do. Mr Dunford loves to travel with his partner Nicki, especially exploring Australia. An interesting fact about Mr Dundord, is that he has written and published a book on the history and products of New Zealand’s largest and earliest electronic companies. He also has a Degree in Computer Science and loves coding in his spare time. Mr Dunford is looking forward to becoming part of the local community.

Emily Bowen

Ms Bowen is Ag and Science trained but will be working as a casual across all subjects and year levels at Condobolin High School. She chose teaching as a vocation, because she loves to learn new things and is passionate about helping others to do the same. Originally from Cowra, you will find her working on her family’s sheep and cropping farm when she is out of the classroom. She also loves to ride horses in her spare time. Ms Bowen said she enjoys being part of close-knit communities like the one at Condobolin High School and is looking forward to getting to know each of the students and helping them have a fantastic year. A fun fact about Ms Bowen is that she has lived in Canada and worked on a cattle ranch.