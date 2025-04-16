New staff join Condobolin High School team

Condobolin High School has welcomed several new staff members to their team. They include Helen Hedger – English/HSIE; Luke McDean – Relief Teacher; Tara Rowling – Science; Tiarna Magro – Food Technology/Hospitality; Blake Reavell – Inclusive Education; Christian West – Relief Teacher; Kelly Norris – (School Learning Support Officer – SLSO); and Larissa Crammond – (School Administrative Officer – SAO). Image Credits: Condobolin High School.