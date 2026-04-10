New SRC Members attend conference
On Wednesday 18th March, the new Trundle Central School SRC members went to Parkes to participate in a conference to learn about their roles and discuss ways of improving their school. They engaged in the team-building activities of Volleysquash and then Dragon Boating. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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