New SRC Members attend conference

On Wednesday 18th March, the new Trundle Central School SRC members went to Parkes to participate in a conference to learn about their roles and discuss ways of improving their school. They engaged in the team-building activities of Volleysquash and then Dragon Boating. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/04/2026By

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