New members

Sharon Coleman (below) and Maddison Donnelly (above) are the newest members of the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch.

Sharon who has recently moved to Condobolin and Maddison who is Condobolin’s current Show Society’s Young Woman were presented with their membership badges at our December meeting by President Angela Coceancic.

The Condobolin Branch is always looking for new members, and you can contact or follow us on our Facebook page CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch. Our meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, 5.30pm at the Community Centre and anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend.

Contributed by Lucy Calton, Secretary CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch. Images Contributed.