New journeys for Dr Lily and Lucy

By Melissa Blewitt

Doctor Lily Peters and Senior Dental Assistant Lucy Nash are embarking on new journeys, after saying goodbye to Condobolin Aboriginal Dental Services.

Affectionately known as Dr Lily, the dentist with a gentle personality and endearing smile had been looking after the community for the past nine years.

Lucy had been with the organisation for the previous three years.

“I would like to say farewell and thank you to all of my patients and colleagues at the dental clinic,” Dr Lily said in a post on the Condobolin Noticeboard Facebook Group.

Condobolin Aboriginal Dental Services said while it was sad the see the duo moving on, they wished them all the very best for their future endeavours.

“It’s with mixed emotions that we say goodbye to two incredible members of our dental family,” a post on the Condobolin Aboriginal Dental Services Facebook Page read.

“After nine and three years of dedication, care, and countless smiles, our beautiful Dr Lily and Lucy our senior dental assistant, have made the decision to move on from our clinic. While we’re sad to see them go, we are so grateful for the time, energy, and heart they’ve given to our team and our patients over the many years.

“Their compassion, professionalism, and warmth have made a lasting impact, and they will be truly missed by both staff and patients alike.

“Please join us in wishing them both all the very best in their next chapters

“If you had an upcoming appointment with Dr Lily, our clinic will be in contact with you soon to reschedule. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this period of change,” the post concluded.

You can make an appointment with Condobolin Aboriginal Dental Services by phoning 02 6895 4344.