New jackets for CHS Year 12 students

Condobolin High School Class of 2025 Year 12 started their first term by receiving their jackets. They all look very stylish in their new uniform statement piece. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 21/11/2024By

Latest News

Completing projects

24/11/2024|

The Trundle Central School ‘School to Work’ program students have [...]

We recommend