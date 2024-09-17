New genetics, strong focus on structure at Kurralea

Advertorial

The 2024 Kurralea Annual Ram Sale will showcase a premier draft of functional, easy care, high performing Poll Dorset and White Suffolk genetics; highlighting the passion the Prentice family have in breeding quality sheep.

Buyers are expected to make their way to the Kurralea Sale Shed, Ariah Park, NSW, on Tuesday September 24 for the 27th Production sale & will be spoilt for choice with a total penning of 300 rams evenly split between stud and flock rams across both breeds.

Stud principal Ben Prentice said ram sale numbers would be finalised a bit closer to the day as there were good signs for the lamb industry was rebounding well after a tougher than expected pre-season.

“Confidence has been slowing building in the lamb market and with prices at Wagga Wagga strengthening in recent weeks, we should see a boost in interest from ram buying clients”.

Ben said it was encouraging to see the season across Kurralea’s buyer catchment areas showing noticeable improvements and the improving market confidence would determine the final ram offering on sale day.

The first 15 rams up for auction from the Poll Dorset and White Suffolk catalogue will be offered as stud sires featuring industry leading genetics across both breeds.

In the White Suffolk line-up the highlight of this group are the very first progeny of Farrer 24-21.

Ben said the Farrer sheep were renowned for their “very high Lambplan ASBV’s” with Farrer 24-21 being no exception.

Paying $21,0O0 for Farrer 24-21 in 2022, Ben said they were pleased to offer buyers access to first class White Suffolk genetics with around 10 Lots of his progeny on offer in the stud team

“He is an outstanding ram visually with excellent structure – a true White Suffolk type.” “His extremely bare points make him a complete package and we’re confident he would continue to combine well with our Kurralea ewes”.

“We are very pleased with his progeny, and believe we there are very good rams of his in the catalogue – they are worth a look” Mr Prentice said.

Farrer 24-21 is in the top five percent on Lambplan for post weaning weight (PWT), lamb eating quality (LEQ), intramuscular fat (IMF)and shear force (ShearF5) and top ten per cent on the terminal carcase production (TCP) index.

“We believe this year’s White Suffolk stud ram group are top quality sires and will appeal to other stud breeders.”

In the Poll Dorset selection, a high performing group of young rams sired by Shirlee Downs 002-20, Kurralea 457-20, plus the first progeny of Bruan 80-20 from the Hamilton, Victoria-based, Bruan stud are featuring in the line-up.

Bruan 80-20 is in the top five per cent for post weaning eye muscle depth and top 10pc for TCP, lean meat yield (LMY) and LEQ.

“He is a moderate framed ram, with excellent structure and high Lambplan ASBV’s – and his progeny have figures that suit those buyers looking at the numbers,” Ben said.

The Kurralea story goes back some 47 years with Poll Dorset breed, with the White Suffolks joining the stud’s program in the early 2000s.

Ben explained his long-held emphasis on feet and legs would continue to be at the forefront of his breeding and selection decisions.

“The stud continually aims to improve and move forward with various genetic traits; however, we have a very balanced approach to our breeding program, with structure always being at the forefront”.

“I have always been very harsh on structure and soundness first,” Ben said.

Suffolks rams will not be offered at auction this year however will be available for private selection in consultation with clients.

Kurralea UltraWhite rams will also be sold by private sale with around 20 to 30 rams available for buyers interested in adding shedding sheep to their program.

“A lot of people are asking questions about shedding sheep and how they might fit their lamb operations. We believe the UltraWhite to be the superior shedding breed in the future,”

He said the price differential once seen between shedding breed lambs and lambs from the traditional crosses had also narrowed.

All roads lead to Ariah Park for the Annual Two- Breeds on-property auction also live streaming on AuctionsPlus, Tuesday 24 September from 12.30pm. Ben, Lucy, Kim & family look forward to welcoming valued clients, new & long-term buyers & visitors to the stud in September.

For the latest news and sale updates, please visit www.kurralea.com or Kurralea Studs Facebook and Instagram Page.

Contributed.