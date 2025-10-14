New General Manager appointed

Lachlan Shire Council is excited to announce the appointment of Ian Greenham as its new General Manager following the resignation of Council’s highly respected General Manager Greg Tory.

Mr Greenham brings over two decades of leadership experience across both Local Government and the private sector to his new role with Lachlan Shire Council and most recently this includes

eight years as Director Technical Services at Orange City Council.

Lachlan Shire Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM said, while it was a highly competitive field, Council was delighted that Mr Greenham was determined as their preferred candidate at an Extraordinary Council meeting on 2 October 2025.

“We’re very pleased to have Mr Greenham joining us as General Manager,” said Mayor Medcalf.

“The depth of his knowledge, proven leadership skills and community focused approach will be an asset to Lachlan Shire as we continue to grow and evolve,” Cr Medcalf said

With both Lachlan Shire and Orange City members of the Central West Joint Organisation Mr Greenham already has a deep understanding of issues in the region which positions him to take our

Council forward, Cr Medcalf said.

“I am genuinely excited about the prospect of contributing to the continued success of Lachlan Shire Council and working closely with the team, the Councillors and the community to help

shape a strong and sustainable future for our diverse Shire,” Mr Greenham said.

“Lachlan Shire Council has a strong reputation as punching above its weight and I look forward to building on that reputation,” Mr Greenham said.

Mr Greenham will commence in the role on 1 December 2025 under a 5-year Performance Based Contract.

Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council).