New Dog Wash

Condobolin Car Wash is branching out to offer a new kind of clean. They now have a self-serve dog wash station. It aims to provide a comfortable and convenient space for dog owners to bathe their furry companions. The Dog Wash features a variety of options including shampoo, rinse, flea control, blow dry (low and high) and a disinfect tub. The new initiative has brought praise from the local community with many positive comments highlighted on social media. “What a wonderful idea. You are the best”, “Excellent news – love it” and “Woohoo – fantastic!” have been just some of the supportive commentary. Image Credit: Amy Bendall via the Condobolin Notice Board Facebook Group.