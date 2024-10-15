New Council to meet on 16 October

Juanita Wighton and Peter Harris have been elected as C Ward Councillors.

On 30 September 2024, the NSW Electoral Commission announced the names of the councillors elected to Lachlan Shire Council.

Other councillors elected to serve the community of Lachlan Shire for the next four years are: Megan Mortimer and John Medcalf (OAM) for A Ward; Melissa Blewitt and Melissa Rees for B Ward; Robyn Turner and Dennis Brady for D Ward; and Paul Phillips for E Ward.

There is a vacant position for a councillor in E ward. A by-election will be held on Saturday, 23 November 2024 to elect a councillor to fill the vacancy.

On receiving official notification of the results, Lachlan Shire Council General Manager, Greg Tory, said “Congratulations to all the councillors on their election. I am pleased to continue working with those councillors who were re-elected for another term. I also extend a warm welcome on behalf of the Council and staff to our new councillor, Ms Juanita Wighton. I look forward to working with her over the coming years and hope she finds her new role fulfilling and enjoyable.”

The first ordinary meeting of the new Council will be held on Wednesday, 16 October 2024 at 2pm in Condobolin.

At this meeting the councillors will take the Oath or Affirmation of Office. They will also elect a Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the first two years of the term.