New Community Engagement Advisor joins Murrin Bridge LALC

By Melissa Blewitt

Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Lands Council (LALC) has welcomed Mark Biggs as its new Community Engagement Advisor, with a focus on working alongside the local community across a range of priorities.

Mr Biggs will work with the Murrin Bridge community on emergency management, training and employment opportunities, cultural preservation and connection to Country.

Murrin Bridge LALC has encouraged community members to introduce themselves to Mr Biggs when they see him around the community or at the LALC office.