New Children’s Crossing flags for local schools

Thirty new Children’s Crossing flags have been delivered to local schools across the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils.

The Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said there are 12 local schools who have a Children’s Crossing who have received the new flags.

“The delivery of the new flags is part of the Councils’ Children’s Crossing Agreement Program. The Agreement sets out the roles and responsibilities of both parties (school and Council) in relation to the use of the Children’s Crossing and the flags – with agreements resigned every three years.

“The Program started in 2016 after it was discovered that there was confusion from drivers about how a Children’s Crossing operates, at some locations the flags were being left out all day and some flags were faded or damaged.

“Along with the new flags, we have provided a fact sheet to the schools for their newsletters about what a Children’s Crossing is and how it operates,” Ms Suitor said.

Children’s Crossings are designed to maximise safety for school children, their parents/carers and other pedestrians who use these part-time crossings walking to and from school.

Children’s Crossings are legally the most stringent marked pedestrian crossings for managing traffic and road safety in the local streets around schools.

Three key things to know about how Children’s Crossings operate:

1.Children’s Crossings

Operate when the orange ‘CHILDREN CROSSING’ flags are displayed which is usually during normal school zone times 8:00am – 9:30am and 2:30pm – 4:00pm.

2.Drivers approaching a Children’s Crossing with orange flags displayed

By law, drivers must stop their vehicle at the stop line and wait until all pedestrians (children and adults) on the crossing, and those about to step onto the crossing, have safely crossed the road.

3.Pedestrians using a Children’s Crossing

Must walk between the two red and white posts on each side of the road and keep within the line marked area.

Drivers who fail to stop at a Children’s Crossing risk demerit points and a fine, not to mention the risk of hitting those using the crossing.

“Whatever traffic facility children use they still need to ‘Stop, Look, Listen and Think’ when they are planning to cross a road. Pedestrians should not automatically rely upon drivers seeing them. It is necessary for young children to be supervised by a responsible parent or carer and have their hand held when walking to and from school. No matter how well they are taught children may respond unpredictably in traffic,” Ms Suitor said.

Press Release