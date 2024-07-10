New Awards given at CHS Celebration Assembly

Condobolin High School held their Semester One Celebration Assembly on Tuesday, 18 June.

The event recognised the dedication of students towards pursuing excellence in all aspects of school life.

In 2024, Condobolin High School included a new award – the Year Advisors Award. This Award was presented to two students in each year group who demonstrated their ability to adapt and maintain a positive outlook. It celebrates the students’ dedication, strength and outstanding contributions to Condobolin High School.

Mrs Morgan presented the Year Seven Awards to Isabella Marsh and Clancy Lewis.

Isabella’s citation read: “Isabella is a positive role model for peers. She approaches school with a great attitude, perseverance and determination.”

Clancy’s citation read: “Clancy displays pride in his position on the Student Representative Council (SRC). Always wearing his badge and acting as a role model for his peers. He has earned the respect of staff and students alike and demonstrates great leadership qualities.”

Mrs Hughes presented the Year Eight Awards to Tahlia Windsor and Shayla Baker.

Tahlia’s citation read: “Tahlia gives herself the best opportunity to learn by focusing on the intentions of the class. She is also an excellent colleague who assists others when she can.”

Shayla’s citation read: “Shayla presents a cheerful disposition to her classmates and the intentions of the class. She provides a model of ‘willing to have a go’ which makes her a good student and colleague.”

Mrs Hughes presented the Year Nine Awards to Ashley Caronongan and Brody Vaeau.

Ashley’s citation read: “Ashley has impeccable attendance, behaviour and application to her studies.”

Brody’s citation read: “Brody takes a role in student leadership and pride in presenting his culture during Harmony Week.”

Miss Umbers presented the Year 10 Awards to Sadie Haworth and Ashton Frost.

Sadie’s citation read: “Sadie consistently demonstrates positive friendship skills, a willingness to complete any task asked of her to a high standard and pushing her peers to always strive to do their best.”

Ashton’s citation read: “Ashton has a consistent positive approach to all aspects of school life, giving everything a good go, and being a supportive member to the school community for students needing a friend and someone to talk to.”

Miss Peace presented the Year 11 Awards to Emma Patton and Bryce Clark.

Emma’s citation read: “Emma has displayed a conscientious effort in her studies this semester, and as always, a positive attitude towards all areas of school life. Her dedication and drive to achieve to the best of her ability is summed up in a comment she made earlier in the term: “I am unsure if I am any good at this subject, but I enjoy it and will work hard at it.” She is an excellent role model to her peers.

Bryce’s citation read: “Bryce has quickly become a valued and respected student in Year 11, despite his short time here. Bryce never fails to greet you when he sees you and is always seen to be friendly to his peers. Bryce has shown positivity and maturity since coming to Condobolin High School, as well as consistency in his studies. He is to be commended on this achievement.”

Miss Pawsey presented the Year 12 Awards to Ryan Goodsell and Kiera Stevenson.

Ryan’s citation read: “Ryan exemplifies how to have a healthy work/life balance by continuing to focus on his academic achievement throughout various representative sporting commitments. He is also a positive role model and a leader who is always willing to participate and assist in a variety of activities.”

Kiera’s citation read: “Kiera is a quiet achiever who works hard and maintains focus despite challenges. She is a friendly student who is always helpful to teachers and peers and is committed to pursuing her career with animals.”