New Access To The Lake Cargelligo Waste Facility

Media Release

Lachlan Shire Council recently advised residents that the new access road for the Lake Cargelligo Waste Facility opened to the public on 18 June 2026. The new road is now called MacRae Lane and can be accessed from Lachlan Valley Way (Euabalong Road).

This new access has been constructed to provide safer, more reliable access to the waste facility and will improve traffic movements for residents, contractors, and facility users. The old access via the Lake Cargelligo Common will be permanently closed. This change will help protect the operations of the Common’s while directing all waste facility traffic to the new access route.

What this means for residents:

• Access to the Lake Cargelligo Waste Facility will be via the new Lachlan Valley Way (Euabalong Road) entrance

• Improved road safety and access conditions

• Reduced vehicle movements through the Lake Cargelligo Common

Please be advised fencing of the new road and landfill is still under construction to date.

Lachlan Shire Council thanks the community for its patience and cooperation during the construction period and looks forward to delivering improved infrastructure for the benefit of all users.

Media Release and Image Credit: Lachlan Shire Council.