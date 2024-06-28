Netball

The Condobolin Netball Association Women’s Competition Round Seven was played on Tuesday, 18 June. Spinifex took on Maternal Instinct; Scattered played Valde Ineptus; Golden Girls took on Razzmatazz; and Cruisers played Renegades. Scores were not available at time of going to print. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

