Netball trials

Condobolin Public School students Cleo Whiley, Winter Hall-Ritchie and Harlow Smith participated in the first stage of the Western Netball finals early May month. After a long and competitive process Cleo has made the final stage of trials for the Western Netball team. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

