Netball success

Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson and Harvey McFadyen participated in the NSW PSSA Boys under 12 netball championships in Coffs Harbour recently. A NSW All Schools team was selected from this championship to compete in the School Sport Australia, Netball Boys 12 Years and Under Championship in Victoria from 25 to 31 October. Well done, Quade and Harvey! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.