Neil installed as New Master for Lodge Condobolin

By Anne Coffey

When Neil Gile was installed as Worshipful Master of Lodge Condobolin on the 30th of May recently, he was reaching an important milestone and a culmination of nearly 9 years of learning and brotherhood.

Neil arrived in Condobolin in January 2012 to work for MASPRO. His wife Irene and son Daniel joined him, and they made their home in Condobolin.

“As far as I know, I was the first Filipino worker employed by MASPRO and the first Filipino in Condobolin on a working visa. There were already a few Filipinas in town, but they had migrated through marriage to Australians,” Neil said.

“I was initiated into Condobolin Lodge No. 185 on 11 August 2017. Joining the Lodge has been a very important part of my journey and has allowed me to build many lasting friendships within the community.”

Neil left MASPRO to take up a position with Diab Engineering who provide contract services to mining companies.

“Our current project is in Queensland, where we are involved in construction work within the mining industry.”

The Installation Banquet, held in the Lodge Rooms was attended by over 50 people.

Local and visiting Masons and their wives came from as far away as Wagga, Leeton, Canowindra, Young, Bland, Orange and Temora.

Musician Jake Escarda a former colleague of Neil’s, still working with MASPRO, entertained the crowd with guitar and songs after the banquet.

“It was great to have someone I have known for many years contribute to such a special occasion.” Neil said.

Neil went on to say, “One thing I would like to mention is how grateful I am to the people of Condobolin, especially the local business owners and employers, for giving Filipinos an opportunity to work and build a life in Australia. Not everyone gets that chance. Over the years, the Filipino community in Condobolin has continued to grow, and as people settle and become part of the community, they contribute to the local economy and help attract workers from many different backgrounds. To me, that reflects the Australian value of giving everyone a fair go.”

In his final message to his officers Neil thanked them for their support said he was looking forward to working together throughout the year.