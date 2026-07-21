NCOSS Post Budget Breakfast

By Melissa Blewitt

Central West Family Support Group’s Fiona Skipworth and Casey Wheeler attended the NSW Council of Social Service (NCOSS) Annual PostBudget Breakfast on behalf of the Organisation and the wider Central West Community on Wednesday, 1 July.

The annual event brings together leaders from the community services sector, government representatives and stakeholders to discuss the NSW Budget and its implications for individuals, families and communities across the state.

Fiona and Casey gained valuable insights into the Budget’s impact on regional communities, including funding priorities, cost-of-living measures and future opportunities for the community services sector.

The event also provided an opportunity to connect with organisations from across NSW, share regional perspectives and advocate for the unique needs and challenges faced by communities in the Central West.

The knowledge and connections gained through the event will help inform the organisation’s ongoing work in delivering support services and advocating for stronger, more resilient communities throughout the Central West.

“The event was opened by Cara Varian, CEO of NCOSS, before moving into discussions on the Annual PostBudget Review, where Ministers Daniel Mookhey and Shadow Minister Scott Farlow outlined key insights from the NSW Budget. They highlighted how this year’s budget lays the groundwork for deeper investment in people and communities, strengthening the supports that families and regional organisations rely on,” a post on the Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page read.

“The breakfast brought together sector leaders to discuss how funding decisions shape frontline services, community wellbeing, and the future of support across NSW.

“We remain committed to pushing for better outcomes and a more supported future for families in the Central West and we thank NCOSS for the amazing opportunity to be able to attend this event.”