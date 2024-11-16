nbn upgrade

Over 1200 premises in Condobolin will soon be able to connect to full fibre as construction starts soon under a national nbn upgrade program.

It’s anticipated that in the coming weeks, nbn’s delivery partner, Visionstream, will begin pushing fibre deeper into parts of Condobolin that are currently on the fibre to the node technology. The work will be completed in stages throughout the remainder of this year.

nbn is committed to staying ahead of data demand and helping unlock the social and economic benefits of regional communities, and the Fibre Connect program is part of nbn’s $4.5 billion commitment to invest in Australia’s digital backbone.

We’re committed to upgrading the nbn network to enable approximately 90 per cent of the Fixed Line footprint to access plans based on nbn Home Ultrafast, the fastest nbn wholesale residential speed tier with peak wholesale download speeds from 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, by December 2025.

Once most of an area is eligible to upgrade to fibre as part of the Fibre Connect program, nbn’s Retail Service Providers will advise their customers, and nbn will alert community members through Geo-Targeted social media communications where appropriate.

After placing the order, copper wiring will be replaced with fibre on the premises. To learn more about your address, visit nbn’s website at www.nbnco.com.au to register for updates or to find participating providers.

A series of three community information sessions will be held as follows:

Wednesday, 27 November

9am-11am Lachlan Shire Council, 58 Molong Street, Condobolin

12pm-2pm Café Romo, 80 Bathurst Street, Condobolin

3pm-5pm Chamen’s SUPA IGA, 56-62 Bathurst Condobolin

Press Release.