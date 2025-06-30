National Sorry Day
Trundle Central School K/1/2 students commemorated the Stolen Generation on Monday 26th May through learning about the history and importance in saying sorry. Their artworks represent the footprints of the Stolen Generation and the native hibiscus. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
