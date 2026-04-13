National Close the Gap Day at CHS

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School reflected on the importance of closing the gap through responses that lead to tangible outcomes in the lives of Indigenous people on Closing the Gap Day on Thursday, 19 March.

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service visited the school to deliver a presentation on Closing the Gap as part of their morning assembly, recognising National Closing the Gap Day.

“The session was led by Ivan Goolagong, Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB) representative and Tiffany Wright, ITC Coordinator,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Closing the Gap is a national commitment, in partnership with Indigenous peak bodies, focused on improving life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples by addressing inequalities in areas such as health, education, employment, justice, and housing.

“Students learned about the history, recent reforms, and goals of the initiative, with a strong focus on community, empowerment, and working together.

“At the conclusion of the session students took part in a quiz with the successful participates receiving a basketball or football.

“Thank you to our guest presenters for sharing their valuable knowledge and supporting our students in building understanding and respect.

“Students were engaged throughout the presentation and enjoyed taking part in a quiz at the end of the session. Those who answered correctly were rewarded with prizes including basketballs and footballs. We thank our guest presenters for sharing their knowledge and supporting our students in building understanding, respect, and strong community connections,” the post concluded.