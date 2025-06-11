National and international job opportunities for Amelia

A recent Charles Sturt University nursing graduate said the Bush Children’s Foundation Scholarship she received helped to relieve financial hardships and supported her through university, particularly her stressful first year.

Ms Amelia Donnelly grew up in Condobolin NSW, attended boarding school in Forbes and now lives in Orange.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing in the Charles Sturt School of Nursing, Paramedicine and Healthcare Sciences at the Faculty of Science and Health in Wagga Wagga on Friday 11 April. Amelia explained that in February 2022 her family made the hard decision to place her grandfather in an aged care facility to help support him after an extreme stroke.

“The facility in Orange was two hour’s drive from our home in Condobolin and we were always back and forth to Orange to see my grandfather and support him,” Amelia said.

“This caused financial strain in regard to travel and accommodation expenses before our move, so we made the decision to sell our house and my grandparents’ house to move the family to Orange for more career opportunities and to be closer to family.”

Amelia said she chose to study a Bachelor of Nursing at Charles Sturt as she felt she could eventually make a real difference in people’s lives during a time of need.

“There is so much to learn within a nursing degree, from clinical skills to cultural awareness and you never stop learning,” Amelia said.

“Nursing offers such a diverse career that people are able to find a speciality they will love and thrive in. There are so many job opportunities across Australia and the world, and it is very fulfilling to see people improve their health.” Amelia said her late father was the first one in her family to graduate from Charles Sturt University.

“When he was 38 he joined the police force, completing an Associate Degree in Policing Practice,’ she said. “Sadly, he passed away only a few years later but he loved his new career and inspired me to follow my dreams.

“My younger sister is also completing a Bachelor of Nursing through CSU as well.”

In 2022 Amelia was the recipient of a Bush Children’s Education Foundation (BCEF) Scholarship for the three years of her degree. Prior to that she was the recipient of a BCEF Bursary at Red Bend Catholic College.

“The Bush Children’s Foundation has supported my family throughout my high school years and then when I started my journey at Charles Sturt University,” Amelia said.

“I lived on the Charles Sturt Wagga Wagga campus three hours from home, and the scholarship was very helpful with expenses such as rent, travel and student placements. My family and I are incredibly grateful to the Bush Children’s Foundation for their many years of support.”

Amelia said receiving this scholarship definitely had a positive impact on her life as a student as it relieved financial hardships and supported her through her stressful first year of university.

“It helped to pay for textbooks and equipment such as uniform, lab coat, practical books etc, and it has also helped support my payments for living on campus,” Amelia said.

Chairman of the Bush Children’s Education Foundation of NSW Mr Richard Dougan, and Mrs Lesley Dougan, attended Amelia’s graduation ceremony in Wagga Wagga where she was awarded her Bachelor of Nursing.

“The Foundation supports young people in the NSW outback who face educational disadvantage due to isolation, economic circumstances, or compassionate needs,” Mr Dougan said.

“Amelia attended Red Bend Catholic College with the help of a BCEF Bursary Allowance and successfully applied for a three-year BCEF Scholarship to attend Charles Sturt University.

“Her BCEF Scholarship application indicated that she chose this degree as a proud Aboriginal female who is passionate about the health and well-being of all Australians, especially indigenous people.

“Amelia’s graduation demonstrates the positive impact of donor support in rural areas and its continuing success with Amelia now working as a Registered Nurse (RN) at Orange Base Hospital.”

“I would like to thank the Bush Children’s Foundation for giving me the opportunity to receive this scholarship,” Amelia said. “Its financial support throughout 2022 was greatly appreciated and I can’t thank the Foundation enough for its kindness and help.”

Amelia said it feels very rewarding to graduate.

“Looking back at all of the difficult times of completing hard assignments or staying away from home for placement makes me feel proud that I have successfully worked hard and achieved my degree,” she said.

“Eventually I would like to continue studying aesthetic cosmetic courses but for now I am gaining clinical experience working at Orange Health Service in different wards to gain many nursing skills.”

Press Release (Charles Sturt University – CSU News).