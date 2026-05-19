Nate part of Grand Final win

Condobolin’s Nate Vincent along with his Newcastle Knights Harold Matthew’s Cup teammates won the Grand Final against the Sydney Roosters. They played at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday, 2 May. They were victorious 22 to 0. The Knights now have their name etched onto the UNE Harold Matthews Cup in 2026, after closely missing out in last year’s clash with the Warriors. ABOVE: Nate Vincent (second from left holding the UNE Harold Matthews Cup) with his mum Alese Keen, brother Levi Daure and Grandfather Ronald Keen. Image Contributed.