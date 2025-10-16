Naomi shares faith journeys

Author and Christian communicator Naomi Reed was the special guest at the All Saints Anglican Church ‘Spring Afternoon Tea’ event on Saturday, 27 September. Naomi resides in Oberon and has written 12 best selling books. She loves to write about people’s faith journeys and of their coming to know Jesus. Naomi began writing in Nepal in 2005, while she and her husband and three sons were living through their seventh monsoon. “It began as a means of survival and soon became a love of storytelling. Naomi kept writing even after the rain stopped, firstly the sequel to ‘My Seventh Monsoon’ and then ten other books,” www.naomireed.com.au says. Parishioners joined with Naomi and Bishop Stuart Robinson for refreshments after the Saturday service. ABOVE: Bishop

Stuart Robinson, Jane Robinson, Naomi and Darren Reed. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.