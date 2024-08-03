NAIDOC Week celebrations

Central West Family Support Group Incorporated (CWFSG) collaborated with Creative Community Concepts to provide the local community with a variety of engaging games as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations on Wednesday, 17 July. Activities on the day included Archery Tag, Laser Tag, League Tag

, and Story Telling. The community also enjoyed a barbecue, face painting, tasting Johnny Cakes, a snow cone machine, popcorn and much more! Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.