NAIDOC Week celebrations
Central West Family Support Group Incorporated (CWFSG) collaborated with Creative Community Concepts to provide the local community with a variety of engaging games as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations on Wednesday, 17 July. Activities on the day included Archery Tag, Laser Tag, League Tag
, and Story Telling. The community also enjoyed a barbecue, face painting, tasting Johnny Cakes, a snow cone machine, popcorn and much more! Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
