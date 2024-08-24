NAIDOC Exhibition at Condobolin Hospital

Artworks created by St Joseph’s Parish School are now the focus of an Arts OutWest Exhibition that will be on display at the Condobolin Health Service.

Steven Cavanagh (Arts OutWest Arts and Health Projects Officer) worked with Heather Blackley (Lachlan Arts Council) to create an exhibition of the students works, that showcase the theme for NAIDOC Week in 2024 – ‘Keep the Fire Burning – Blak, Loud and Proud’.

The NAIDOC Exhibition was officially opened on Wednesday, 10 July and now takes pride of place on the main corridor walls. Aunty Beryl Powell cut the celebratory cake to officially start proceedings.

Students from Kindergarten to Year Six produced artworks for the Exhibition. Adella Sloane, Alexis Merritt, Audrey Merritt, Ava Charters, Billy Clark, Brooklyn Merritt, Cadence Merritt, Dakota King, Ella Lewis, Emelia Thornton, Jonas Sloane, Josiah Dodgson, Mahaila Larry, Matthew Clark, Olianna Larry, Oscar Charters, Reuben Sloane, Ruby Lewis, Ryan Brangwin, Ty-Ohni Coe and Zarah Coe all contributed artworks to the Exhibition.

“It was wonderful to work with Heather Blackley to showcase the talents of the students to the wider community,” Mr Cavanagh said.

The following excerpts were printed as part of the Exhibition alongside the student artworks:

Matthew Clark – Year 5: “The NAIDOC theme for this year fills me with pride as a young Aboriginal person, inspiring me to uphold our heritage and keep the flame of culture alive.”

Billy Clark – Year 3: “This year’s NAIDOC theme reminds me that it’s special to embrace my true self.”

Mahalia Larry – Year 3: “The NAIDOC theme this year has helped me feel proud and confident in being BLAK, LOUD and PROUD.”

Alexis Merritt – Year 6: “The NAIDOC theme of this year has empowered me to embrace my BLAK, LOUD and PROUD identity with confidence.”

Audrey Merritt – Year 3: “This year’s NAIDOC theme means to me “Keeping my culture ALIVE.”

Rueben Sloane – Year 5: This year’s NAIDOC theme reminds me to honour our elders, past and present, and cherish their wisdom.”

Brooklyn Merritt – Year 5: “The NAIDOC theme this year “reminds me to take pride in who I am and my culture.”

Oscar Charters – Year 6: “This year’s NAIDOC theme highlights the fire burning deep down, connecting us all and making us proud of our culture.”

At the conclusion of the official opening, light refreshments were served.