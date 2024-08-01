Music, stories and laughter

On Thursday, 11 July the WCC Language Program hosted a barbecue with Elders Aunty Bonnie Merritt and Uncle Dick Richards (BELOW LEFT). “A warm fire, music, stories and laughter what a fantastic way to spend the day,” a post on the WCC Language Program Facebook Page read. Information and images sourced from the WCC Language Program Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 31/07/2024By

Latest News

We recommend