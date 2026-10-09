Murrin Bridge celebrates new water tank artwork

By Melissa Blewitt

Murrin Bridge community has helped shape a new piece of public artwork celebrating its Elders and culture.

The Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Lands Council (LALC) officially opened the artwork on Friday, 18 September, marking the completion of a project involving local organisations, artists and community members.

The project was supported by the Aboriginal Communities Water and Sewerage Program, with Murrin Bridge LALC playing an important role in ensuring the community had an opportunity to contribute to the project.

Murrin Bridge LALC thanked Barbra and the Aboriginal Communities Water and Sewerage Program for bringing the project together, as well as artists Matt and Kye for creating the artwork.

The LALC provided opportunities for members and community residents to have their say through community surveys, allowing local ideas and input to help shape the project.

Community members also played an important role in bringing the artwork to life, joining the artists to help paint the water tank.

The completed artwork provides a highly visible feature for the Murrin Bridge community while highlighting the importance of recognising and celebrating local Aboriginal culture and Elders.

Murrin Bridge LALC said it hoped the project would be the beginning of further opportunities to recognise, honour and celebrate the community’s Elders.

The opening brought together the organisations, artists and community members whose contributions helped turn the project into a shared community achievement.

Image Credit: TMPhotography.