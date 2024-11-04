Murray competes

Condobolin Public School student Murray Worthington competed in the Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) State Cricket carnival in Armidale recently. He was part of the Western cricket team with other students from across the region. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 31/10/2024By

Latest News

Murray competes

05/11/2024|

Condobolin Public School student Murray Worthington competed in the Primary [...]

Kiacatoo CWA

04/11/2024|

Kiacatoo CWA Notes October 2024 On Tuesday 22nd October Kiacatoo [...]

Croquet fun!

03/11/2024|

A group of ladies took to the Croquet Court at [...]

We recommend